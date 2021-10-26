Advisory Resource Group Takes Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 139,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF comprises about 1.1% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 108,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,338 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,097,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after purchasing an additional 157,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 290,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 86,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,410. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

