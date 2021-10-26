Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $206.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.21. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $212.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

