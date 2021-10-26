Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.20.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $44.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.05.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

