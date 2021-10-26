Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.20.
NASDAQ:ASO opened at $44.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.05.
In other news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
