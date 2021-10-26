Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Down to $11.82

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $11.54. Absci shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 1,491 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABSI. Bank of America assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. Analysts forecast that Absci Corp will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Absci stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

