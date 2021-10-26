AB Volvo (publ)’s (VLVLY) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. AlphaValue raised AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.
Shares of VLVLY stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 96,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.34. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $28.18.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
