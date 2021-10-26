AB Volvo (publ)’s (VLVLY) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. AlphaValue raised AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of VLVLY stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 96,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.34. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 21.99%. On average, research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

