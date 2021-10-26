Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AAALF remained flat at $$31.89 on Tuesday. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85.
Aareal Bank Company Profile
