Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAALF remained flat at $$31.89 on Tuesday. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

