9,653 Shares in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,033,000 after purchasing an additional 640,919 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in United States Cellular by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after buying an additional 113,237 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 603,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after buying an additional 104,820 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in United States Cellular by 4,503.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 69,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 50,562 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

USM stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.63. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.