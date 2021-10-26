$91.77 Million in Sales Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will announce $91.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $100.80 million. Luxfer posted sales of $82.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $367.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.20 million to $370.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $392.03 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $395.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE LXFR traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,689. The company has a market capitalization of $630.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

In other Luxfer news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after purchasing an additional 93,516 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Luxfer by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Luxfer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Luxfer by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.