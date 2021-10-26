89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 180.96% from the stock’s current price.

ETNB has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. 89bio has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.82 and a quick ratio of 23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.20.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $122,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 89bio by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in 89bio by 5.7% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 102,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 170.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 89bio by 13.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.