$775.61 Million in Sales Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will post $775.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $733.77 million to $799.09 million. Albemarle reported sales of $746.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

NYSE:ALB traded down $3.28 on Thursday, reaching $236.16. 1,121,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $253.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after acquiring an additional 928,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after acquiring an additional 752,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,625,000 after purchasing an additional 634,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 172.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 892,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,678,000 after purchasing an additional 564,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

