$74.24 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will report $74.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.39 million and the highest is $74.70 million. CareDx reported sales of $53.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $290.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.60 million to $291.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $342.46 million, with estimates ranging from $338.26 million to $349.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Shares of CareDx stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.81. The stock had a trading volume of 430,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,141. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -387.83 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $99.83.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,690. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 173,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CareDx by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,421,000 after purchasing an additional 684,171 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

