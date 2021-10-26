65,529 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 65,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.8% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after buying an additional 3,523,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,943,000 after buying an additional 3,279,454 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,221,000 after buying an additional 1,981,677 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

