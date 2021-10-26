$643.15 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce sales of $643.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $559.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $734.00 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $87.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 635.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

Shares of NYSE:FUN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 189,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,235. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 188.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 289.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $67,000. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.