6,417 Shares in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Acquired by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after purchasing an additional 357,619 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,185,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 238,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,774,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,000 shares of company stock worth $41,596,900 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARCT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

