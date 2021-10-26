$630,000.00 in Sales Expected for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will post sales of $630,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. Homology Medicines posted sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $31.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 million to $32.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%.

FIXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 732.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIXX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. 5,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,999. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

