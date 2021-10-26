473,000 Shares in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) Bought by Greenlight Capital Inc.

Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 473,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter valued at about $13,424,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the second quarter valued at about $9,726,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter valued at about $8,474,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III by 14.5% during the second quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 619,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 78,552 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter valued at about $5,924,000. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DMYI stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. 7,722,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,721. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

A number of research firms have commented on DMYI. Benchmark initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

