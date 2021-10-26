4,626 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Acquired by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $85.26. 16,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,738. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $85.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.18.

