4,097 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 84.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

MET opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.02.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

