376,918 Shares in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 376,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,250,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of SailPoint Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after acquiring an additional 654,090 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 597.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 684,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,947,000 after acquiring an additional 586,178 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,508,000 after acquiring an additional 448,988 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 64.8% during the first quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 902,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 355,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,899,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

In related news, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $103,013.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $72,181.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.12 and a beta of 1.86.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

