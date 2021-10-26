$3.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report earnings per share of $3.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.87. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $4.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $11.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $15.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $29.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.73 to $36.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. The company had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.16 million.

LPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 8.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

LPI stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,720. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 4.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average of $59.06.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

