$256.85 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report $256.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.70 million. PRA Group posted sales of $267.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $919.97 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,568. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.41. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $45.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $813,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,694 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter worth $238,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 493.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.