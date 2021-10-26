25,000 Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Bought by Arosa Capital Management LP

Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth $8,103,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,918,000 after purchasing an additional 124,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $68.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

Separately, TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

