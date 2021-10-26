$2.33 EPS Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to post $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the highest is $2.41. Saia posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $9.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Saia from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.79. Saia has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $278.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

