1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

1st Constitution Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 125.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.73. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of 1st Constitution Bancorp worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.