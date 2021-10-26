1MillionNFTs Price Hits $1.28 on Top Exchanges (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00002085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $153,818.37 and $481,099.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00073884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00078019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00103807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,752.87 or 1.00442936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,235.71 or 0.06889509 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002678 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

