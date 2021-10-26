$181.70 Million in Sales Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will report $181.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.30 million and the highest is $188.00 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $156.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $755.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $770.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $908.31 million, with estimates ranging from $865.30 million to $961.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SDC. Craig Hallum downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Shares of SDC opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.60.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 133,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 15.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

