$175.42 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will announce $175.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.27 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $221.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $779.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.00 million to $781.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $808.22 million, with estimates ranging from $793.90 million to $833.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $154.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,491. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.66. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $94.77 and a 1 year high of $163.43.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $5,925,245 over the last three months. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

