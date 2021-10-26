16,023 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Bought by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $81.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.01.

