1,407,510 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,407,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $373,567,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $287.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.77. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.53.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

