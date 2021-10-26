$14.10 Million in Sales Expected for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will report sales of $14.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.60 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year sales of $55.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.50 million to $56.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $87.03 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $90.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GBNH. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Clarus Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBNH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,412,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. 6.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBNH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,883. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

