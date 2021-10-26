$134.66 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will report $134.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.32 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $92.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $566.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $561.80 million to $570.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $610.46 million, with estimates ranging from $603.60 million to $617.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $704,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,223 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 133.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 537,489 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth about $543,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 245,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 35.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

AVAV opened at $91.87 on Tuesday. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $74.10 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,062.33 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average of $101.94.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.