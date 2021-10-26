13,118 Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Acquired by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,118 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 60.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $281,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 120.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $82,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,726 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth $32,511,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth $23,505,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

R1 RCM stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.79. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

