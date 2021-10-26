123,450 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Purchased by Simcoe Capital Management LLC

Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 123,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,423,000. Lithia Motors comprises about 4.7% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LAD traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,756. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.14 and a 200-day moving average of $351.71. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $225.00 and a one year high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

