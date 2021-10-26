10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.89.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

10x Genomics stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.63. 463,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,537. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 1.27. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $125.84 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $753,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $54,543.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,126,802 in the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in 10x Genomics by 560.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 38,505 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 44.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,896,000 after acquiring an additional 511,629 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

