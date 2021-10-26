1,000,000 Shares in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Acquired by Arosa Capital Management LP

Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,570,000. Innoviz Technologies comprises approximately 2.1% of Arosa Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arosa Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Innoviz Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.