$1.77 EPS Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.78. Rogers reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $234.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.75 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rogers by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,054,000 after acquiring an additional 65,469 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,095,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Rogers by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Rogers by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 38,045 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth about $6,928,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $194.98 on Friday. Rogers has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $215.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.29.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

