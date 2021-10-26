$1.37 EPS Expected for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will announce $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Assurant reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Assurant by 1,095.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Assurant by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Assurant stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.58. The company had a trading volume of 370,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,878. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Assurant has a 1 year low of $118.58 and a 1 year high of $172.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.28.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

