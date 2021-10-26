$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.24. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

MSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

NYSE MSM traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $82.39. 235,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.09. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $96.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,895,000 after buying an additional 222,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,152,000 after buying an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,343,000 after buying an additional 146,163 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after acquiring an additional 700,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,836,000 after acquiring an additional 45,041 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

