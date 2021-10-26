$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to post $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Sonoco Products reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

SON has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NYSE:SON traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.29. 487,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,982. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

