$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $39.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

