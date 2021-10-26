-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to announce ($0.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.82). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($2.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,379. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $115.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.54. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,832 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $55,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $68,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,612 shares of company stock worth $166,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $602,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 58,250 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,353,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

