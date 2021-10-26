-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,225,000 after acquiring an additional 180,722 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 247.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,975,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,453 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,801. The stock has a market cap of $190.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

