$0.24 EPS Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to report $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.20. Earthstone Energy posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of NYSE ESTE remained flat at $$10.23 during midday trading on Tuesday. 210,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,529. The company has a market cap of $803.42 million, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.91. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.