-$0.17 EPS Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.27 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. Barclays started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,611. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $445,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $2,894,860.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,103 shares of company stock worth $3,543,000.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

