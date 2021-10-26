-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). KemPharm posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 42.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of KemPharm stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $10.28. 13,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,928. The company has a market capitalization of $361.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.31. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33.

In other news, CEO Travis C. Mickle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,697.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $56,744 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

