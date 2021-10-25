ZClassic Price Tops $0.20 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $4,749.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.40 or 0.00272955 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00110082 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00141935 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002591 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

