Zacks: Brokerages Expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. SRAX posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.25). SRAX had a negative net margin of 114.62% and a negative return on equity of 67.89%. The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dawson James raised their price objective on shares of SRAX from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of SRAX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.81. 576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,709. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. SRAX has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $144.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAX. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SRAX by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 411,468 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SRAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SRAX by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 131,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in SRAX by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares during the period. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

