Zacks: Brokerages Expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.02. JFrog posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JFrog.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.01 million.

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 210,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 142,480 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,299,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after acquiring an additional 150,605 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in JFrog by 542.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 32,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JFrog by 2,280.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 375,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.86. 11,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,165. JFrog has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.49.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JFrog (FROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.