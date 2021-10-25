Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.56 Million

Equities analysts expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to post $19.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.50 million and the highest is $19.61 million. uCloudlink Group reported sales of $18.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year sales of $76.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.63 million to $77.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $107.71 million, with estimates ranging from $91.98 million to $123.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 63.39%.

UCL stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,023. The company has a market cap of $77.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. uCloudlink Group has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of uCloudlink Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

