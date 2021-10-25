Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Summit Wireless Technologies’ earnings. Summit Wireless Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Wireless Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Wireless Technologies.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 304.57% and a negative return on equity of 139.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Wireless Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 251.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 277,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 133.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 64,698 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Summit Wireless Technologies stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,723. Summit Wireless Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -0.40.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

