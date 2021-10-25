Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Summit Wireless Technologies’ earnings. Summit Wireless Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Wireless Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Wireless Technologies.
Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 304.57% and a negative return on equity of 139.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 251.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 277,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 133.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 64,698 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Summit Wireless Technologies stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,723. Summit Wireless Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -0.40.
About Summit Wireless Technologies
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
